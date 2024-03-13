Brightcove Adds Web-Based Video Editing Tool
Brightcove, a streaming technology company, has added web-based video editing capabilities to its streaming technology platform.
"In today's rapid-paced content environment, rich but accessible video editing tools are essential for teams to create and curate high-quality content," said Scott Levine, chief product officer of Brightcove, in a statement. "Brightcove's in-platform editing functionality eases the video content creation process for teams who want to publish high-quality videos quickly. Our goal is to make Brightcove a one-stop shop for all of our customers' video marketing and communications needs."
Brightcove's web-based video editor allows customers to create content from start to finish within the streaming platform. Included in Brightcove's Marketing Studio and Communications Studio solutions, this new feature will help customers do the following:
- Create snackable content from longer videos. They can repurpose existing video content by editing recordings into clips, highlight reels, or condensed versions for specific audiences; trim and cut sections within larger videos or merge points to create new clips, reels, or highlights for sharing on social media or other platforms; and add graphics, logos, music, artwork, and other creative elements.
- Package, source, and edit recordings from employees or other contributors into a finalized video to publish internally or externally.
- Develop promotional video content with customizable templates or create their own company templates.
- Edit or crop brand-ready content to distribute to different channels while meeting requirements for specific aspect ratios, including vertical videos.