  • March 12, 2024

Riskified Launches Auth Rate Enhance

Riskified, an e-commerce fraud and risk intelligence provider, today launched Auth Rate Enhance, a configuration of Chargeback Guarantee that helps merchants maximize authorization rates and approve more online orders.

Auth Rate Enhance pre-screens orders and enriches the analysis with data points so card issuers can authorize more digital orders. Furthermore, Riskified's Chargeback Guarantee can be configured pre-authorization or a combined approach integrating pre-auth risk assessment with a post-auth feedback loop.

"We're providing an intelligent risk signal to issuers so they can authorize more e-commerce transactions for our merchants,” said Eido Gal, CEO and co-founder of Riskified, in a statement.

