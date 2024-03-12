Riskified Launches Auth Rate Enhance
Riskified, an e-commerce fraud and risk intelligence provider, today launched Auth Rate Enhance, a configuration of Chargeback Guarantee that helps merchants maximize authorization rates and approve more online orders.
Auth Rate Enhance pre-screens orders and enriches the analysis with data points so card issuers can authorize more digital orders. Furthermore, Riskified's Chargeback Guarantee can be configured pre-authorization or a combined approach integrating pre-auth risk assessment with a post-auth feedback loop.
"We're providing an intelligent risk signal to issuers so they can authorize more e-commerce transactions for our merchants,” said Eido Gal, CEO and co-founder of Riskified, in a statement.