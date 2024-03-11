PAR Technology Acquires TASK and Stuzo
PAR Technology, a foodservice technology company and provider of unified commerce for restaurants, will acquire TASK Group for approximately $206 million and Stuzo Holdings for approximately $190 million.
TASK is an Australia-based provider of foodservice transaction platforms and unified commerce solutions, including interactive customer engagement. With it, PAR will be able to serve a unified commerce approach from front-of-house to back-of-house.
Stuzo is a digital engagement software provider to convenience and fuel retailers, including its Open Commerce Platform.
"This is a monumental day for us at PAR as we expand our business across the globe and enhance our product and service offerings for a wider range of the foodservice and fuel retail industry. Over the past five years, we have evolved our capabilities to include point-of-sale, loyalty, back-office, payment transaction services and digital ordering. The transactions announced today further our vision and help us offer a more comprehensive set of best-in-class solutions for global brands," said Savneet Singh, CEO of PAR Technology, in a statement.