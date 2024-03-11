PAR Technology Acquires TASK and Stuzo

PAR Technology, a foodservice technology company and provider of unified commerce for restaurants, will acquire TASK Group for approximately $206 million and Stuzo Holdings for approximately $190 million.

TASK is an Australia-based provider of foodservice transaction platforms and unified commerce solutions, including interactive customer engagement. With it, PAR will be able to serve a unified commerce approach from front-of-house to back-of-house.

Stuzo is a digital engagement software provider to convenience and fuel retailers, including its Open Commerce Platform.