Adobe Launches Express Mobile App

Adobe released the Adobe Express mobile app for Android and iOS with Adobe Firefly generative artificial intelligence and mobile editing capabilities, including Firefly Generative Fill, Text to Image, and Text Effects for content creation.

"Millions of users around the world are turning to Adobe Express to create more content than ever before, more than doubling the number of creations ever made in just the last year," said Govind Balakrishnan, senior vice president of Adobe Express and Digital Media Services at Adobe, in a statement. "The new Adobe Express mobile app puts Firefly, our generative AI models, front and center, giving users unprecedented ways to create videos, designs, photos, and images that stand out."

The Adobe Express mobile app includes the following:

Text to Image, for generating images with Firefly generative AI.

Generative Fill, to insert, remove, or replace people, objects, and more with simple text prompts.

Text Effects for headlines, copy, and messages that pop with text stylings using generative AI.

Video templates and the ability to combine video clips, images and music, add animations, and generate real-time captions in more than 100 languages.

Expanded content with thousands of video and multipage templates, more than 25,000 fonts and hundreds of thousands of Adobe Stock videos, music tracks, images, and design assets.

Quick Actions to edit photos and videos, remove backgrounds, and resize images.

Content Scheduler, to plan, preview, schedule, and publish to social media channels like TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, and more.

Brand Kits, to upload and share brand assets and use brand fonts, colors, and logos on any design.

Collaboration, for real-time co-editing and review and commenting capabilities.

Using the Adobe Express mobile app, Creative Cloud members can access, work on, and edit creative assets from Photoshop and Illustrator directly within Adobe Express or add linked files that sync in Adobe Express as they edit in Creative Cloud apps. Subscribers have full access to all premium features in Adobe Express across desktop web and mobile.

Adobe Firefly generative AI also includes Content Credentials on assets created using Firefly to indicate that generative AI was used and show information including the creator's name, creation date, tools used, and edits made. Powered by free, open-source technology from the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA), this data remains associated with generative content wherever it is used, published, or stored.