Insite AI Launches Shopper AI

Insite AI, a category and revenue growth partner for consumer brands, has launched Shopper AI, a tool for behavior insights.

Shopper AI harmonizes companies' disparate sources of shopper data, mines for insights, and provides an immediate AI-powered shortcut to actionable recommendations. It reads through large volumes of shopper data and can instantly identify relevant gaps and opportunities. Users receive automated tactical alerts on where and how they can drive their businesses forward.

Shopper AI combines Walmart Luminate data with insights from Sam's Club and other leading retailers, syndicated sources, consumer packaged goods proprietary data, planograms, promotion calendars, and more, to create one holistic view into customer behavior. Key benefits of the Shopper AI solution include the following:

Explaining the "why" behind the data, decomposing the causal factors affecting performance of products, stores, locations, and competitors.

Enriching data from platforms such as Walmart Luminate to review certain market conditions, price elasticities, demand transference, shifts in shopper behavior, and more.

Providing forward-looking views into business, how shopper segments might evolve, and where competitors will likely stand.

Presenting a configurable dashboard tailored for the direct needs of CPG companies.

Integrating data from many sources, including Walmart Luminate, Nielsen, Circana/IRI, consumer decision trees, and others.

"There are technology platforms that bring various shopper data sources together, but that's it. Shopper AI goes much further, leveraging AI to explain what the data means and suggest a plan of action," said Kristine Joji, executive vice president of strategy consulting at Insite AI, in a statement. "Having spent nearly two decades in merchandising at Walmart, I can see how Shopper AI will save category leaders a remarkable amount of time mining data and give them an ability to bring retailers dynamic insights that will grow their brands and the category overall."

Shopper AI is available on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace.