MessageGears Integrates Mobile Push and Direct Data Access
MessageGears, providers of a cross-channel engagement platform for large consumer brands, has integrated its native mobile push and direct data access capabilities.
With this integration, users can do the following:
- Provide behavioral event data instantly back to the data warehouse.
- Manage and track campaigns across all channels, with advanced personalization and reusable templates.
- Create highly personalized content.
- Visualize a campaign's impact before launch with the real-data preview feature and then test and optimize content using actual customer data.
- Deliver marketing messages with streamlined content creation and targeting capabilities.
- Gain insights with real-time, detailed campaign tracking and access comprehensive metrics on engagement, delivery, and performance.
- Elevate customer acquisition strategies by identifying and engaging anonymous visitors and progressively profile and convert these visitors into known customers leveraging MessageGears' targeting capabilities.
"At MessageGears, we believe in pushing the boundaries of what's possible in customer engagement," said Roger Barnette, CEO of MessageGears, in a statement. "Integrating our enhanced push solution with our direct data access is not just an advancement, it's a transformation. It gives brands unprecedented control over their data and offers marketing autonomy in how they use customer data for mobile and cross-channel messaging. Plus, with direct data access, brands will never pay to move, copy, or store behavioral event data. This is a testament to MessageGears' commitment to pioneering solutions that redefine the future of enterprise marketing."