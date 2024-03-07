Genesys Partners with Epic

Genesys, a provider of cloud customer experience orchestration solutions, is collaborating with Epic to deliver stronger, more connected patient journeys.

Through Epic's Workshop program, the companies are integrating the Genesys Cloud platform with Epic's CRM suite, Cheers, to give patients and providers a more unified communication experience and connect patient engagement and clinical data across systems and departments. Using Genesys Cloud, providers in the Epic community will have access to critical content from patient interactions.

"In an ever-evolving healthcare landscape, the ability to meet the dynamic needs of patients with empathy is paramount," said Tara Mahoney, vice president of the global healthcare practice at Genesys, in a statement. "The Genesys Cloud integration with Epic provides a flexible and scalable communication solution, allowing healthcare providers to stay ahead of the curve, respond effectively to changing patient preferences, and create a more personalized care experience."

"Contact centers are an important way that patients interact with their health systems," said Sam Seering, product manager of Cheers, Epic's CRM platform, in a statement. "Through Epic's collaboration with Genesys, health systems can improve the patient experience with insights from contact center interactions and streamline agent productivity with embedded call controls."