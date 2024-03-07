Sailes Launches Sailebot 2

Sailes, a provider of sales prospecting solutions, today debuted Sailebot 2, an autonomous artificial intelligence system for sales prospecting.

Sailebot 2 autonomously manages tasks from data lookup and email validation to content generation and email responses. It can mirror the individual personality and sales style of each representative. Sailebots are unique to the personality and programmed to the specific inputs of each sales rep to automate prospecting, from research and discovery to data cleansing, interaction, and delivery of actionable revenue opportunities. Sales leadership receives reporting on labor savings and market insights.

Sailebot is driven by advanced natural language comprehension, neural networks, and multiple transformer models. Its Sales Cognition feature has improved capabilities to enable more precise prospecting actions (ex: identifying referrals) and improved language comprehension.