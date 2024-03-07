Sailes Launches Sailebot 2
Sailes, a provider of sales prospecting solutions, today debuted Sailebot 2, an autonomous artificial intelligence system for sales prospecting.
Sailebot 2 autonomously manages tasks from data lookup and email validation to content generation and email responses. It can mirror the individual personality and sales style of each representative. Sailebots are unique to the personality and programmed to the specific inputs of each sales rep to automate prospecting, from research and discovery to data cleansing, interaction, and delivery of actionable revenue opportunities. Sales leadership receives reporting on labor savings and market insights.
Sailebot is driven by advanced natural language comprehension, neural networks, and multiple transformer models. Its Sales Cognition feature has improved capabilities to enable more precise prospecting actions (ex: identifying referrals) and improved language comprehension.
"Salespeople used to spend six hours a day selling and two hours updating their CRM. They were told it was inefficient. Now, salespeople spend six hours a day in platforms and dashboards and not nearly enough time selling. They're not doing what they love, they're not doing what they were hired to do, and less business is being closed," Nick Smith, founder and CEO of Sailes, said in a statement. "Sailebots are digital extensions of salespeople, mirroring their personalities and sales styles and doing the prospecting work hands-free. It's a real-life solution to the age-old problem: 'I wish there were two of me'"