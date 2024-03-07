Chatfuel Launches AI Sales Assistants

Chatfuel, a chatbot builder, today launched AI Sales Agents, a suite of autonomous generative artificial intelligence sales-focused agents optimized for small and midsized e-commerce companies.

"Chatbots are dead," said Fedor Pak, Chatfuel's CEO, in a statement. "With new generative AI we can move far beyond the old chatbots that used simple scripts with easy answers. Chatfuel is not a copilot with pre-written customer support responses. Our new AI Sales Agents today offer the type of online information and context that once demanded human intervention. We aim to fully automate the sales process right on messenger apps. Chatfuel literally provides the fuel that allows small businesses to grow quickly and economically."

These agents focus on sales workflows, such as cross-selling and follow-ups, answering frequently asked questions, processing orders, creating bookings, and other related tasks.

Agents are trained on Chatfuel's analysis of a range of sales methodologies. The training divides sales skills across multiple agents to make sure each task is handled by the most appropriate AI, and models are optimized for peak performance in their respective roles. Tightly aligned with CRM systems, the agents are designed for very narrow use cases and fine tuned to ensure they can handle real-life daily sales challenges.

An official Meta partner, Chatfuel integrates with Facebook Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp.