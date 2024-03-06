SpotOn Launches Marketing Assist

SpotOn, a software and payments partner for restaurants, has launched SpotOn Marketing Assist to empower restaurants to drive guest visits and boost sales.

"SpotOn Marketing Assist is democratizing AI and automation technology for the independent restaurants who need it the most," said Bryan Solar, chief product officer of SpotOn, in a statement. "Beyond empowering operators to set up automated campaigns, SpotOn is helping to drive repeat business while providing operators with data-driven insights they need to keep the momentum going and drive revenue all year long."

SpotOn Marketing Assist prompts operators to answer a few quick questions about their business category, marketing objectives, deal preferences, time-based deals, and brands. Operators can select from multiple marketing objectives to increase online orders, in-person visits, phone calls, reservations, or all of the above. In addition, operators specify limits for discounting and specific shoulder periods. SpotOn helps operators ensure their campaign is aligned with their brand with font and color options and photo upload and selection. Operators just need to connect their Facebook pages and add their Google Business profiles.

SpotOn Marketing Assist syncs with the SpotOn Restaurant POS to generate email lists from the restaurant's SpotOn Order and SpotOn Reserve customers. From there, SpotOn Marketing Assist creates a marketing campaign tailored to that restaurant and its goals. SpotO's marketing campaigns focus on creating a sense of urgency and demand through discounts and promotions.. Operators can view, edit, or delete scheduled campaigns in the dashboard anytime.

This integration with SpotOn Restaurant POS and SpotOn Order facilitates a seamless experience for guest redemption in person or online and provides campaign performance data and customer insight. SpotOn Marketing Assist ties campaigns directly to revenue through the connection with SpotOn Restaurant, providing operators a better understanding of guests preferences and marketing program performance.

Powered by automation, SpotOn Marketing Assist defines marketing events each month and then creates and schedules campaigns for these events. Using artificial intelligence, SpotOn Marketing Assist creates the marketing campaign content, while the imagery is selected using the restaurant images uploaded or stock photography; both are generated based on the restaurant's pre-determined category, business goals, and specific events. Once the campaigns are set up and approved, SpotOn Marketing Assist takes over seamlessly publishing the restaurant's campaign across their email marketing and social media channels.

SpotOn also created a Slow Day Boost revenue-driving campaign that allows operators to input their slow days and meal periods for SpotOn Marketing Assist to auto-generate a campaign with a limited-time offer.