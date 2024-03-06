dunnhumby and Placer.ai Partnerfor Door-to-Purchase Customer Journey Insights

dunnhumby, a provider of customer data science, and Placer.ai, a provider of location analytics, have partnered to empower retailers and consumer packaged goods suppliers to unlock online/offline customer insights and create unique customer propositions.

By combining location data, behavioral science, and dunnhumby expertise in retail consulting, the partnership aims to give a new range of connected insights from dunnhumby, powered by Placer.ai's suite of location data.

The partnership builds on the firms' relationship wherein Placer.ai has provided location visit trends data to dunnhumby, which dunnhumby uses in its Retailer Preference Index (RPI), an annual report that ranks more than 60 retailers according to both customer sentiment and financial performance data.

"Placer's ultimate mission is to unlock the power of analytics to help empower businesses to improve their decision making and drive tangible business goals," said Mark Bowan, head of partner programs at Placer.ai, in a statement. "The partnership with dunnhumby is a clear step in that direction, bringing together industry-leading insights, perspectives, and analysis in order to better inform strategy and decision-making." "Much like last year, 2024 will be a year of increased competition," said Matt O'Grady, president for the Americas at dunnhumby, in a statement. "It's never been more important for retailers, especially in sectors like grocery, pharmacy, and convenience, where differentiation has become challenging, to develop the right value proposition for their customers and to holistically understand their shoppers' journeys. In the past, customer journeys in-store and out-of-store were viewed in isolation. Integrating these insights into a holistic journey creates a great opportunity for retailers to better understand their customers and influence what brings them to the stores."

As part of the partnership, dunnhumby and Placer.ai will provide collaborative proposition building, go-to-market strategy, and access to the Placer.ai Partner Program (including more than 1,600 Placer.ai customers and 10,000 users). In addition, the partnership is enabling the firms to explore new connected data sets across Placer's partner network.