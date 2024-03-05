Simpleview Integrates with Visit Widget

Simpleview, a destination marketing solutions provider, and Visit Widget, which provides a cross-device application for visitors to research, plan, and experience their visits, have teamed up to bring destination marketing organizations (DMOs) a mobile application and visitor journey solution.

The partnership has created an integration with Simpleview CRM and Simpleview CMS to highlight destination attractions, restaurants, hotels, and events in fully branded apps with features like itinerary building, digital passports, and data analytics.

Visit Widget apps can be used on Simpleview CMS websites to engage visitors while researching and building their personalized itineraries. Information is seamlessly transferred to mobile for in-market engagement, including trails, passports, and geo-based push notifications.

DMOs can use the integration to do the following:

Foster on-site visitor engagement;

Provide instant communication to visitors;

Highlight what destinations have to offer; and

Create seamless planning for travelers.