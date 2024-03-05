Simpleview Integrates with Visit Widget
Simpleview, a destination marketing solutions provider, and Visit Widget, which provides a cross-device application for visitors to research, plan, and experience their visits, have teamed up to bring destination marketing organizations (DMOs) a mobile application and visitor journey solution.
The partnership has created an integration with Simpleview CRM and Simpleview CMS to highlight destination attractions, restaurants, hotels, and events in fully branded apps with features like itinerary building, digital passports, and data analytics.
Visit Widget apps can be used on Simpleview CMS websites to engage visitors while researching and building their personalized itineraries. Information is seamlessly transferred to mobile for in-market engagement, including trails, passports, and geo-based push notifications.
DMOs can use the integration to do the following:
- Foster on-site visitor engagement;
- Provide instant communication to visitors;
- Highlight what destinations have to offer; and
- Create seamless planning for travelers.
"Simpleview strives to offer the best of the best when it comes to products and services," said Greg Evans, chief revenue officer of Simpleview, in a statement. "Visit Widget stood out as a trusted and like-minded mobile application provider that aligned with our mutual customers and products and services and our company's vision to be an industry-leading technology provider. As technology continues to evolve, this partnership will allow for seamless integration into Simpleview's built-for-purpose, future-proof tourism tech stack."
"We're thrilled to announce this strategic partnership aimed at revolutionizing the travel technology industry," said Erich Dahlke, co-owner and product director of Visit Widget, in a statement. "This alliance merges the innovative prowess of Simpleview with the innovative tech of Visit Widget, promising unparalleled solutions for modern travelers. This collaboration will redefine convenience and efficiency in travel planning, catering to the evolving needs of tech-savvy DMOs worldwide."