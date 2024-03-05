Gupshup Launches Conversation Cloud

Gupshup has launched Conversation Cloud, a suite of tools for business-to-customer interactions.

Gupshup's Conversation Cloud consists of the following three modules:

"The Conversational Internet is among the biggest trends shaking up the customer experience. It is rapidly digitizing the mobile-first countries in emerging markets. Every business and brand will need new tools to build and manage conversational experiences. Gupshup builds on its reputation for innovation by launching the first such comprehensive platform, the Conversation Cloud, that transforms customer experiences and delivers substantial ROI to businesses," said Beerud Sheth, co-founder and CEO of Gupshup, in a statement.