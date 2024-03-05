Gupshup Launches Conversation Cloud
Gupshup has launched Conversation Cloud, a suite of tools for business-to-customer interactions.
Gupshup's Conversation Cloud consists of the following three modules:
- Gupshup Converse, which helps businesses build two-way conversational journeys across the customer lifecycle. Business users can leverage advanced no-code tools to configure customer journeys, bot flows, and auto-trigger contextual messages. Interactions leverage Gupshup Customer360's unified profiles based on customer attributes and real-time conversational events. The Converse product comes packed with conversational commerce modules, such as catalogs, payment integrations, and agent-assist to enable automated or human-assisted commerce. Converse also includes ACE LLM, Gupshup's domain-specific large language model to build AI bots that can handle all kinds of natural language queries while operating within safety guardrails.
- Gupshup Advertise, which enables marketers to acquire, qualify, and convert customers by leveraging Click to WhatsApp and Click to Instagram Ads.
- Gupshup Communicate, with capabilities such as generative artificial intelligence-powered automatic message translation, optimized scheduling, omnichannel message failover, and the ability to send messages across more than 30 channels.
"The Conversational Internet is among the biggest trends shaking up the customer experience. It is rapidly digitizing the mobile-first countries in emerging markets. Every business and brand will need new tools to build and manage conversational experiences. Gupshup builds on its reputation for innovation by launching the first such comprehensive platform, the Conversation Cloud, that transforms customer experiences and delivers substantial ROI to businesses," said Beerud Sheth, co-founder and CEO of Gupshup, in a statement.