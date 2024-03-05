Similarweb Acquires Admetricks
Similarweb has acquired Admetricks, an ad intelligence software provider that is slated to form the core of the new Similarweb Ad Intelligence product. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Admetricks' software-as-a-service products include Admetricks Ad Intelligence, which provides estimates of competitor ad spending and results, and Admetricks Media Planner, which assists with planning and budgeting for media campaigns. Admetricks already integrates with Similarweb.
Similarweb offers intelligence for cross-channel performance, including search engine advertising and organic SEO, and Admetricks will significantly improve its tools for display advertising. Admetricks will further strengthen Similarweb's capabilities in analyzing online display advertising.
In addition to forming the basis for a forthcoming advancement to the Similarweb Ad Intelligence product, Similarweb plans to incorporate Admetricks' analytics into other aspects of the Similarweb Digital Data focused on understanding the overall strength of digital brands as competitors, partners, or investments.
"Admetricks' excellence in display advertising intelligence fits naturally with Similarweb's strengths, helping customers understand how to refine their media budgets and improve their reach in display advertising among publishers, retail marketplace advertising, and digital marketing more broadly," Similarweb CEO Or Offer said in a statement. "We look forward to taking Admetricks' capabilities global. Their existing customers include both regional and global brands selling into Latin America. We want to support this current book of business while also introducing them to the value of the broader Similarweb platform."
"We are proud of what we have accomplished in the past decade and of showcasing that software created in Chile's growing tech community can have worldwide impact," said Admetricks CEO and Co-Founder Felipe del Sol, in a statement. "We call our employees data lovers, and we are honored to be joining Similarweb's larger family of digital data lovers who put that value into practice every day. Together we will be able to offer a more comprehensive solution for marketing and advertising across channels."
"Like Similarweb's 2022 acquisition of the Rank Ranger SEO platform, we see the addition of Admetricks as adding to Similarweb's core strengths and allowing us to deliver a more well-rounded solution for marketers, publishers, and advertisers," said Baruch Toledano, vice president and general manager of digital marketing solutions at Similarweb, in a statement.