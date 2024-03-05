Similarweb Acquires Admetricks

Similarweb has acquired Admetricks, an ad intelligence software provider that is slated to form the core of the new Similarweb Ad Intelligence product. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Admetricks' software-as-a-service products include Admetricks Ad Intelligence, which provides estimates of competitor ad spending and results, and Admetricks Media Planner, which assists with planning and budgeting for media campaigns. Admetricks already integrates with Similarweb.

Similarweb offers intelligence for cross-channel performance, including search engine advertising and organic SEO, and Admetricks will significantly improve its tools for display advertising. Admetricks will further strengthen Similarweb's capabilities in analyzing online display advertising.

In addition to forming the basis for a forthcoming advancement to the Similarweb Ad Intelligence product, Similarweb plans to incorporate Admetricks' analytics into other aspects of the Similarweb Digital Data focused on understanding the overall strength of digital brands as competitors, partners, or investments.