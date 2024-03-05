Teikametrics and Carbon6 Partner

Teikametrics, provider of a marketplace optimization platform with more than $1 billion in annual ad sales optimized, is partnering with Carbon6, an all-in-one Amazon growth platform provider, to enhance Carbon6's offerings with its advanced AI-powered advertising flywheel. Additionally, the launch of FBA Reimbursements within Teikametrics will allow Amazon sellers to leverage Carbon6's Seller Investigators reimbursement solution to reclaim up to 3 percent of of total revenue through reimbursements owed for lost inventory, damaged products, and more from one claims dashboard.

"Great products lead to great partnerships," said Alasdair McLean-Foreman, CEO of Teikametrics, in a statement. "Carbon6 has a compelling vision for its industry-leading portfolio of e-commerce tools and services. We're proud to partner with them to offer their reimbursement tool to our sellers, and we believe that we can offer similarly high value to their sellers with our Marketplace Optimization Platform."

"We see a lot of adjacencies with Teikametrics," said Naseem Saloojee, co-founder of Carbon6, in a statement. "Advertising is the lifeblood of Amazon brands, and we believe Teikametrics offers the most comprehensive AI-powered advertising and optimization solution on the market. As our customer bases get more and more value from each others’ solutions, we believe that our companies' shared vision for marketplace optimization will only get more closely aligned and that our partnership will flourish."