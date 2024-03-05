Xactly Adds Composability Across Intelligent Revenue Platform

Xactly, a provider of sales performance management and revenue intelligence solutions, has added composability across its Intelligent Revenue Platform.

The Intelligent Revenue Platform empowers business leaders to devise impactful strategies through a more holistic understanding of, and visibility into, the health of their revenue engine. The platform's artificial intelligence and analytics enables businesses to make informed decisions, and composability allows for more tailored solutions and experiences to meet customers where they are today.

Xactly's Winter '24 Release enhances composability by delivering more access to performance data and traceability of calculations to streamline processes for SPM workflows, bringing together territory management and sales forecasting, and simplifying the composing of tailored solutions to meet unique business needs.

Functional areas that Xactly's platform supports include the following:

Sales & Revenue Planning: Define the resource allocations for go-to-market strategies.

Innovative Design & Forecasting: Model the financial return on go-to-market investments.

Territory & Quota Management: Govern the changes to go-to-market assignments.

Incentive Compensation Management: Administer the incentive plans for go-to-market performance.

Pipeline & Sales Forecasting: Manage the execution of go-to-market motions.