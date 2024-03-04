AnswerNet Launches TextMyBusiness

AnswerNet, a provider of inbound, outbound, automated, and outsourced contact center solutions, has launched TextMyBusiness to move business text communications off personal employee cell numbers and on to numbers owned and controlled by the business.

TextMyBusiness allows businesses to text-enable their business phone numbers and transform how they connect with their customers, employees, and the public through personalized, real-time text interactions.

"Our clients and all businesses have struggled separating their business text communications from their employees' personal cell phone numbers," said Gary Pudles, president and CEO of AnswerNet, in a statement. "Businesses need to communicate via text on business software and on mobile devices where the communications can be managed and saved by the business. As texting becomes more common as a means of business communications, the risks to businesses who allow texting on personal employee numbers rises exponentially. AnswerNet and its predecessors have been helping businesses communicate via voice for over 100 years, and now we're focused on helping our clients communicate via text in the most efficient way."

Key features of TextMyBusiness include the following: