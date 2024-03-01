Content Guru Launches storm Conductor
Content Guru, a provider of cloud contact center and customer experience (CX) technology, has launched storm CONDUCTOR, a workflow management tool that lets users make rapid service changes, such as new routings, announcements, and automation.
The new tool enables users to adapt live services in real-time and define their own entities, such as interactive voice response menus, announcements, and number routes. CONDUCTOR seamlessly integrates with storm FLOW, Content Guru's no-code service designer, enabling non-technical users to manage their data-driven FLOW services and execute number and omni-channel destination management within the CONDUCTOR interface. In addition, integrated text-to-speech functionalities built into CONDUCTOR enable users to create prompts instantly.
"Great CX is often hindered by delays in the change request process and the abilities delivered through storm CONDUCTOR are critical to overcoming administrative challenges and powering change," said Richard Manthorpe, product director at Content Guru, in a statement. "Responding flexibly to efficiently manage complex customer journeys gives supervisors more control over the experience they can offer customers, in turn reducing friction and increasing the availability of the organization's scarce IT personnel. CONDUCTOR streamlines efficiency for storm users, making it safe for authorized contact center staff to control elements of the service that are relevant to them, so they can deliver great CX, every time."