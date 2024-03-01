Content Guru Launches storm Conductor

Content Guru, a provider of cloud contact center and customer experience (CX) technology, has launched storm CONDUCTOR, a workflow management tool that lets users make rapid service changes, such as new routings, announcements, and automation.

The new tool enables users to adapt live services in real-time and define their own entities, such as interactive voice response menus, announcements, and number routes. CONDUCTOR seamlessly integrates with storm FLOW, Content Guru's no-code service designer, enabling non-technical users to manage their data-driven FLOW services and execute number and omni-channel destination management within the CONDUCTOR interface. In addition, integrated text-to-speech functionalities built into CONDUCTOR enable users to create prompts instantly.