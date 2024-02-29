SAP Emarsys Launches February 2024 Product Update

SAP Emarsys, a provider of omnichannel customer engagement solutions, today launched its February 2024 product release with significant updates to help marketers build and execute artificial intelligence-driven omnichannel campaigns.

Delivering greater functionality, seamless integration, omnichannel innovation, scalable infrastructure, and generative AI, the update focuses on the following three elements:

Omnichannel Excellence, including a pilot integration with LinkedIn that allows companies to tap into LinkedIn’s network of more than 1 billion users to engage new buying audiences with personalized ads while offering seamless lead acquisition and real-time contact import??. Furthermore, the SMS platform now supports customized URLs, enabling branded domains in SMS campaigns. Beyond that, Emarsys' Mobile Wallet feature, launched last year, has been upgraded to allow post-launch modifications and an expiry date feature, giving marketers more control and creating a sense of urgency for customers??. Marketer Intelligence through Emarsys' AI Subject Line Generator, enabling marketers to automate the inclusion of subjects in their communications and customer engagements. Furthermore, marketers can benefit from Event Monitoring, which provides a comprehensive breakdown of customer events for understanding customer behavior and diving directly into contact-level events to troubleshoot issues like deliverability. A Composable, Extensible Platform: Marketers can now benefit from new Tactics (pre-built automation programs, channels and personalization) for the utilities industry, helping marketing teams in the field execute a smooth onboarding flow for customers. Specific communications and processes for regular contacts like contract reminders, or power outages, can be automated and personalized at scale. Furthermore, the Emarsys platform has been made more flexible and extensible with additional Tactics for Mention Me, through integration with its Customer Advocacy Intelligence Platform.

Additional ?upgrades to Emarsys' cloud infrastructure also support customers with greater scale and reliability; up to six times faster processing speeds for cloud-based contact segments; up to 90 percent faster customer data matching in Emarsys' Relational Data system; and more secure asset distribution for clients with multiple business units.