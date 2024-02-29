LiveRamp Updates Data Collaboration Platform with Composable Technology

LiveRamp has unveiled the next generation of the LiveRamp Data Collaboration Platform, which brings together solutions for the end-to-end marketing lifecycle onto a single platform.

The unified offering introduces a simplified user interface, composable technology for cross-cloud interoperability, and a partner marketplace where third-party developers can build applications. Also included are new ingestion pipelines, self-service tools that allow the permissioning of datasets and segments, a new notification system capable of integrating with workplace tools including Slack, and an enhanced activation and segmentation experience centered on users, campaigns and cross-audience segmentation.

The launch of the unified LiveRamp Data Collaboration Platform follows the company's acquisition of Habu. Customers using the LiveRamp Clean Room powered by Habu can measure campaigns across all walled gardens, media platforms, and programmatic channels while connecting data across clouds, warehouses, and clean rooms.