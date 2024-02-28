Rebrandly Integrates with HubSpot
Rebrandly, a branded link management platform provider, has integrated with HubSpot, allowing everyone using HubSpot to improve campaign performance and engagement with Rebrandly-branded short links and gain access to artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled link scheduling recommendations. Rebrandly's AI tells marketers the best times to send links to generate the highest click-through rates.
Now, through the Rebrandly-HubSpot integration, anyone using HubSpot can do the following:
- Replace generic short links in social media posts with Rebrandly branded links.
- Create and publish social posts directly through Rebrandly. All Rebrandly-enabled posts appear on the company social channels, as well as within HubSpot's social media software.
- Maintain link control and visibility. After creating their social media posts through Rebrandly, marketers maintain complete link tracking and visibility in HubSpot. In addition, they gain access to Rebrandly's link analytics, including click data and information on the user's geography, device, browser, platform, language, time-of-clicking, and more.
- Change destination URLs afte campaigns launch.
- Import pages, posts, and files from HubSpot into Rebrandly and generate branded short URLs for website or landing pages, blog posts, or files stored in HubSpot.
"Rebrandly brings added value to HubSpot customers, which is why we offer the App Marketplace," said Scott Brinker, vice president of platform ecosystem at HubSpot, in a statement. "Using AI to tell marketers the best times to send links is powerful. Now, by integrating Rebrandly AI-enabled branded short links into their campaigns, social media, and customer communications, marketers can directly benefit from improved brand recognition, deliverability, and campaign performance."
"In social campaigns and all digital marketing communications, it's critical that audiences trust every link and call-to-action they receive," said Carla Bourque, Rebrandly's CEO, in a statement. "Generic links often behave like spam and breed distrust, resulting in them being blocked or flagged for abuse. Conversely, branded links have a 39 percent higher click-through rate. This strategic integration with HubSpot allows marketers to take their social posts and campaigns to the next level: using Rebrandly AI to generate custom short links that people recognize, trust, and click at the optimal time, resulting in a more positive customer experience and ultimately more conversions."
