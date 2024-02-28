Rebrandly Integrates with HubSpot

Rebrandly, a branded link management platform provider, has integrated with HubSpot, allowing everyone using HubSpot to improve campaign performance and engagement with Rebrandly-branded short links and gain access to artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled link scheduling recommendations. Rebrandly's AI tells marketers the best times to send links to generate the highest click-through rates.

Now, through the Rebrandly-HubSpot integration, anyone using HubSpot can do the following:

Replace generic short links in social media posts with Rebrandly branded links.

Create and publish social posts directly through Rebrandly. All Rebrandly-enabled posts appear on the company social channels, as well as within HubSpot's social media software.

Maintain link control and visibility. After creating their social media posts through Rebrandly, marketers maintain complete link tracking and visibility in HubSpot. In addition, they gain access to Rebrandly's link analytics, including click data and information on the user's geography, device, browser, platform, language, time-of-clicking, and more.

Change destination URLs afte campaigns launch.

Import pages, posts, and files from HubSpot into Rebrandly and generate branded short URLs for website or landing pages, blog posts, or files stored in HubSpot.