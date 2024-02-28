CallHub and Statara Collaborate

Statara, a provider of data analytics and customer intelligence solutions, is partnering with CallHub, a campaigning and organizing platform provider.

CallHub's digital organizing, campaigning, and canvassing platform facilitates communication. With Statara's advanced identity data, CallHub enables campaigners to make data-driven decisions and maximize the effectiveness of their campaigns.

"We are excited about this strategic partnership with Statara, which aligns with our commitment to empower political campaigns, advocacy groups, and nonprofits with the most innovative tools," said Augustus Franklin, CEO of CallHub in a statement.. "By integrating Statara's data solutions into our platform, we are offering advocacy and PAC professionals a powerful combination that will elevate their campaign engagement through increased audience insights."

"Today's advocacy landscape demands a data-driven approach," said Statara CEO Bryan Whitaker in a statement. "Together, our goal is to provide advocacy and nonprofit groups with a holistic solution that facilitates seamless communication and ensures that every engagement is informed by valuable data insights."