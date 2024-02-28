Totango and Catalyst Merge
Totango, a customer success software provider, and Catalyst, a customer growth platform provider, are merging to provide businesses a unified solution to drive measurable growth from their customer bases.
The combined organization, backed by Great Hill Partners, will be led by co-CEOs Alistair Rennie and Edward Chiu, prior CEOs of Totango and Catalyst respectively. The unified offering will be a complete solution for managing the entire customer lifecycle. The combination activates a customer experience with enterprise scale for post-sale revenue motions focused on measuring customer value and business outcomes, including account management, renewals, adoption, and upsell and cross-sell, offering businesses AI functionality to fully understand customers and identify areas for revenue growth.
Catalyst's guided and flexible experiences with advanced workflow capabilities will be unified with Totango's enterprise-level security, governance, team management, and integrations. Advanced account summaries and analytics powered by artificial intelligence are core to this offering. Merging Totango's ROI-based customer health score with Catalyst's sentiment-based score provides insights that help customers grow.
"Now is the moment for customer success to cement its value to the C-Suite by protecting revenue under management, owning retention and renewals, and accelerating expansion with precision," Rennie said in a statement. "Our unification with Catalyst will make enterprise-grade integrations and AI capabilities a priority and category differentiator as we embrace a new model for driving long-term, customer-led growth."
"In today's environment, every business must master a go-to-market motion that drives efficient, sustainable revenue through its existing customer base," Chiu said in a statement. "Combining the best of Catalyst and Totango into a unified product for enterprises and fast-growing companies will ensure businesses not only survive but rapidly uncover growth and revenue opportunities that are often overlooked."