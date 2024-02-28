Totango and Catalyst Merge

Totango, a customer success software provider, and Catalyst, a customer growth platform provider, are merging to provide businesses a unified solution to drive measurable growth from their customer bases.

The combined organization, backed by Great Hill Partners, will be led by co-CEOs Alistair Rennie and Edward Chiu, prior CEOs of Totango and Catalyst respectively. The unified offering will be a complete solution for managing the entire customer lifecycle. The combination activates a customer experience with enterprise scale for post-sale revenue motions focused on measuring customer value and business outcomes, including account management, renewals, adoption, and upsell and cross-sell, offering businesses AI functionality to fully understand customers and identify areas for revenue growth.

Catalyst's guided and flexible experiences with advanced workflow capabilities will be unified with Totango's enterprise-level security, governance, team management, and integrations. Advanced account summaries and analytics powered by artificial intelligence are core to this offering. Merging Totango's ROI-based customer health score with Catalyst's sentiment-based score provides insights that help customers grow.