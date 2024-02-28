-->
  • February 28, 2024

Totango and Catalyst Merge

Totango, a customer success software provider, and Catalyst, a customer growth platform provider, are merging to provide businesses a unified solution to drive measurable growth from their customer bases.

The combined organization, backed by Great Hill Partners, will be led by co-CEOs Alistair Rennie and Edward Chiu, prior CEOs of Totango and Catalyst respectively. The unified offering will be a complete solution for managing the entire customer lifecycle. The combination activates a customer experience with enterprise scale for post-sale revenue motions focused on measuring customer value and business outcomes, including account management, renewals, adoption, and upsell and cross-sell, offering businesses AI functionality to fully understand customers and identify areas for revenue growth.

Catalyst's guided and flexible experiences with advanced workflow capabilities will be unified with Totango's enterprise-level security, governance, team management, and integrations. Advanced account summaries and analytics powered by artificial intelligence are core to this offering. Merging Totango's ROI-based customer health score with Catalyst's sentiment-based score provides insights that help customers grow.

"Now is the moment for customer success to cement its value to the C-Suite by protecting revenue under management, owning retention and renewals, and accelerating expansion with precision," Rennie said in a statement. "Our unification with Catalyst will make enterprise-grade integrations and AI capabilities a priority and category differentiator as we embrace a new model for driving long-term, customer-led growth."

"In today's environment, every business must master a go-to-market motion that drives efficient, sustainable revenue through its existing customer base," Chiu said in a statement. "Combining the best of Catalyst and Totango into a unified product for enterprises and fast-growing companies will ensure businesses not only survive but rapidly uncover growth and revenue opportunities that are often overlooked."

CRM Covers
Free
for qualified subscribers
Subscribe Now Current Issue Past Issues
Best Practices Series
CRM Web Events
Reports & Research