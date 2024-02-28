Klaviyo Launches Klaviyo AI

Klaviyo has launched Klaviyo AI to help companies unlock revenue-driving opportunities and deliver exceptional customer experiences across channels.

Klaviyo AI includes the following capabilities:

"At Klaviyo, we believe the future of marketing is autonomous and that technology should make it easier for marketers to focus on what matters: ideas, strategy, and creating," said Andrew Bialecki, co-founder and CEO of Klaviyo, in a statement. "Today we're excited to launch Klaviyo AI and empower our customers to leverage our full suite of AI capabilities and drive revenue. AI has always been ingrained in our DNA. We started with predictive analytics to help anticipate consumer needs. We then expanded into generative capabilities to streamline work and accelerate content creation. Now we're focused on autonomous AI and creating a platform that continuously learns and adapts, refining strategies for the best outcomes in a fraction of the time."