Klaviyo Launches Klaviyo AI
Klaviyo has launched Klaviyo AI to help companies unlock revenue-driving opportunities and deliver exceptional customer experiences across channels.
Klaviyo AI includes the following capabilities:
- Predictive analytics that forecasts next order date, lifetime value, spending potential, predicted demographics, and more for each profile based not only on individual spending behavior but data across all Klaviyo customers.
- Product recommendations that analyze all products, narrow them down to the perfect ones for each individual consumer, and place those curated recommendations in inboxes within minutes.
- Personalized benchmarks that show how key metrics stack up against similar companies.
- Guided warming that automatically warms sending infrastructures and offers guidance to help keep emails out of spam folders.
- A/B testing that handles all testing for sign-up forms, campaigns, flows, and more.
"At Klaviyo, we believe the future of marketing is autonomous and that technology should make it easier for marketers to focus on what matters: ideas, strategy, and creating," said Andrew Bialecki, co-founder and CEO of Klaviyo, in a statement. "Today we're excited to launch Klaviyo AI and empower our customers to leverage our full suite of AI capabilities and drive revenue. AI has always been ingrained in our DNA. We started with predictive analytics to help anticipate consumer needs. We then expanded into generative capabilities to streamline work and accelerate content creation. Now we're focused on autonomous AI and creating a platform that continuously learns and adapts, refining strategies for the best outcomes in a fraction of the time."
Along the same lines, Klaviyo launched several new AI products, including the following:
- Segments AI, which generates complex segments in seconds based on simple audience prompts.
- Email AI, which creates high-performing email content by inputting campaign goals and creating on-brand email in seconds.
- Forms AI, which uses AI to optimize web forms for conversion by testing multiple versions of forms to find the highest-converting display time.