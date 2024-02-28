Monetate Unveils Digital Merchandising Suite

Monetate, providers of a personalization platform for e-commerce, has launched Monetate for Merchandisers, marrying artificial intelligence with a suite of merchandising tools.

The full suite includes the following:

Monetate Product Recommendations;

Monetate Personalized Search;

Monetate Dynamic Bundles;

Monetate Social Proof;

Monetate Product Finder;

Monetate Product Badging; and

Monetate Testing & Experimentation.

"Monetate for Merchandisers represents a paradigm shift in how companies approach merchandising in a digital age," said Brian Wilson, CEO of Monetate, in a statement "By combining the best of AI-driven product recommendations with personalized search and an array of other powerful tools, we're empowering businesses to exceed their merchandising goals while providing an unparalleled shopping experience for their customers."

All components of Monetate for Merchandisers are also available as their own add-on module.