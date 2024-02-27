D-ID Release Agents, Real-Time Conversational AI Avatars

D-ID, providers of a platform for generating digital humans, has released D-ID Agents, highly customized, autonomous artificial intelligence avatars that can take verbal commands from users and respond in multiple languages, using facial expressions and hand gestures.

Natural User Interface (NUI) powers D-ID Agents and enables the avatars to engage in conversations with users.

D-ID Agents also harness retrieval augmented generation (RAG) technology, enabling them to comprehend users' environments and respond to them. Enhanced functionalities include advanced API options for enterprise-level customization, increased flexibility, and the ability for all users to create a D-ID Agent through the Creative Reality Studio. Pro+ plans will now include voice cloning capabilities, allowing users to create personalized Agent voices directly within the platform.

The general release of D-ID Agents includes several key updates based on feedback from the beta phase. These enhancements increase accessibility, include end-user analytics for business intelligence, and expand the platform's language support. Additionally, D-ID Agents can now be embedded and shared.