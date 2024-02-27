BlueZoo Partners with BrightSign

BlueZoo, a provider of audience measurement for out-of-home advertising and retail media networks, has partnered with BrightSign to deliver its impressions measurement software for on BrightSign's new Series-5 digital media players. BlueZoo has delivered its sensor software on BrightSign Series-3 and Series-4 media players since 2018.

The incorporation of BlueZoo technology enables BrightSign to offer in-store digital signage that now includes measurement of audience reach, dwell time, flow, and related analytics in real time without hardware sensors.

In addition, BlueZoo's Winter 2024 software helps manage large constellations of sensors from the cloud, including bulk operations using BlueZoo's dashboard and mobile app. BlueZoo customers can define complex customized reports that are sent automatically by email every day, week, month, or quarter to their customers, partners, and employees. These reports can include both aggregate and non-aggregated sensor analytics, including visits/impressions, visitors, dwell time, unique visitors, and unique visitor recurrence. BlueZoo Winter 2024 dramatically expands reporting capabilities by allowing individual reports to deliver multiple report tiles, for different sensors and different time periods, and to overlay analytics describing multiple time periods.