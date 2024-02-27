MKHSTRY Launches MKHSTRY AI for Marketing
MKHSTRY today launched a creative ideation engine, MKHSTRY AI, allowing marketers to train artificial intelligence to be creative and harness that creativity to launch large-scale, national marketing campaigns.
The training involves teaching the AI to know the difference between great creative campaign concepts that resonate and those that do not. From there, it keeps campaigns moving with features like AI-driven workshopping.
"Our product stands out from the overcrowded AI pack by being laser-focused on what we know is the most important word in marketing, creativity, specifically igniting that big idea spark that has always been the catalyst for historic campaigns," Jeff Charney, CEO of MKHSTRY, said in a statement. "Without that initial creative and conceptual domino falling strategically into place, all the research, design, packaging, promotion, and media placement in the world, no matter how great, will never be fully realized.
"Light-bulb moments are what power human ingenuity. Today, our ideation engine is focused on marketing, but ultimately our same engine that sparks new creative marketing ideas can be used to spark any type of new idea, from business models to new products, even ideas for future AIs. The scale is quite literally limitless," Charney added.