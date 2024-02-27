MKHSTRY Launches MKHSTRY AI for Marketing

MKHSTRY today launched a creative ideation engine, MKHSTRY AI, allowing marketers to train artificial intelligence to be creative and harness that creativity to launch large-scale, national marketing campaigns.

The training involves teaching the AI to know the difference between great creative campaign concepts that resonate and those that do not. From there, it keeps campaigns moving with features like AI-driven workshopping.