Alorica Partners with Automation Anywhere

Alorica, a provider of customer experience solutions, has partnered with Automation Anywhere, a provider of intelligent automation that puts artificial intelligence to work across every aspect of an organization.

This collaboration further strengthens the suite of technology-enabled offerings by Alorica IQ, Alorica's digital foundry focused on delivering outcome-based solutions that map and solve customer pain points, transforming the custome journey through customer experience management services.

Automation Anywhere will support thousands of Alorica employees in delivering exceptional results for its global clients. Supported by Automation Anywhere's Intelligent Automation platform, Alorica will enhance processes and elevate CX with quicker response times and personalized interactions across multiple channels.

The partnership enables human-in-the-loop Intelligent Automation solutions for more complex contact center response situations that would benefit from genAI, such as advanced image recognition, complex quote generation, or handling of multiple intents in a conversational AI model with end-user customers.

Additionally, Alorica IQ and Automation Anywhere have set up a dedicated taskforce for joint go-to-market efforts tailored to the unique needs of shared customers and create future-ready genAI-powered service offerings.