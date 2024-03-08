Alorica Partners with Automation Anywhere
Alorica, a provider of customer experience solutions, has partnered with Automation Anywhere, a provider of intelligent automation that puts artificial intelligence to work across every aspect of an organization.
This collaboration further strengthens the suite of technology-enabled offerings by Alorica IQ, Alorica's digital foundry focused on delivering outcome-based solutions that map and solve customer pain points, transforming the custome journey through customer experience management services.
Automation Anywhere will support thousands of Alorica employees in delivering exceptional results for its global clients. Supported by Automation Anywhere's Intelligent Automation platform, Alorica will enhance processes and elevate CX with quicker response times and personalized interactions across multiple channels.
The partnership enables human-in-the-loop Intelligent Automation solutions for more complex contact center response situations that would benefit from genAI, such as advanced image recognition, complex quote generation, or handling of multiple intents in a conversational AI model with end-user customers.
Additionally, Alorica IQ and Automation Anywhere have set up a dedicated taskforce for joint go-to-market efforts tailored to the unique needs of shared customers and create future-ready genAI-powered service offerings.
"Alorica IQ's mission is to apply technology to push the boundaries of what's possible now, so that it becomes the CX gold standard in the future. Partnering with Automation Anywhere furthers our relentless commitment to set a new benchmark in customer service," said Harry Folloder, chief digital officer of Alorica, in a statement. "This is a huge step toward advancing our business transformation strategy for clients, enabling brands to win more effectively with their customers with less effort in the long run. Our vision is to expand the adoption of our genAI solutions across the CXM industry to significantly increase CX employee satisfaction while gaining customer trust and loyalty."
"Our partnership gives Alorica the power of our Intelligent Automation platform to reimagine the future of customer service and contact center experiences," said Mihir Shukla, CEO and co-founder of Automation Anywhere, in a statement. "Our collaboration empowers Alorica to deploy next-generation CX solutions for companies, leveraging genAI to significantly enhance customer experiences for Alorica's clients and their end-user customers."