tutch Brings Digital Platform to U.S. Retailers.

tutch, providers of an in-store digital platform giving shoppers access to every product in retailers' product ecosystems, is bringing its technology to U.S. brick-and-mortar stores.

Displayed on interactive screens or digital devices throughout stores, tutch gives shoppers access to all of retailers' inventory in one place.

tutch ensures shoppers are presented with retailers' full product catalogs, from in-store, online, and marketplace offerings. It then leverages AI to surface relevant options that complement the products the customer is considering. Customers' direct interactions with the software provides insights into customers and what they're evaluating in-store. Retailers can use this knowledge to grow relationships with them outside of the store with the goal of increasing repeat purchases, loyalty, and lifetime value.