Apica Acquires Circonus
Apica, a data management and active observability solutions provider, has acquired telemetry data company Circonus, for an undisclosed amount.
Apica will integrate Circonus' capabilities with its data fabric platform to help companies manage costs and scale data management and observability capabilities.
An observability data pioneer, Circonus specializes in monitoring and analytics solutions for organizations with large amounts of telemetry data. Apica will integrate Circonus' IRONdb and Passport products into the Ascent Platform.
IRONdb provides a time series database for more than 1 billion unique time series metric streams. Passport lets data teams control telemetry agents while managing high-volume telemetry data.
"This acquisition further solidifies our position as a trailblazer in data management and observability, and we are excited to welcome Circonus aboard," said Mathias Thomsen, CEO of Apica, in a statement. "Its solutions are well aligned with our roadmap, and we will be able to provide our customers with a unified view of their entire technology stack."
