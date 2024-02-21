Acquia Deepens DAM Integrations

Acquia has integrated its digital asset management solution, Acquia DAM, with Acquia Campaign Studio, Adobe Stock, and Google Translate.

The integration with Acquia Campaign Studio, the company's marketing automation solution, leverages Acquia's instant search connector tool so once a user is authenticated in the DAM connector within Campaign Studio he can search, view, and select assets within Campaign Studio's email and landing page builders. Pictures in email and landing page builders dynamically change when updated in Acquia DAM.

The Adobe Stock integration automatically syncs newly licensed Adobe Stock assets with Acquia DAM, bringing in essential metadata and offering smoother workflows. Creative pros can choose which types of Adobe Stock assets to monitor and sync, and the integration handles file copying and categorization in Acquia DAM. Integrations with Getty Images and Shutterstock are also available.

Acquia's integration with Google Translate ensures branded content is accessible, searchable, and relevant for diverse user groups. Customers can now use Google Translate to automatically translate text from selected metadata fields within Acquia DAM. The DAM automatically repopulates these fields with translated content in up to 20 languages.

Acquia DAM can be used as a stand-alone solution or with content management systems, such as Drupal, or other products in the Acquia Digital Experience Platform (Acquia DXP).