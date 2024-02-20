CallRail Labs Unveils AI-Powered Self-Reported Attribution

CallRail, providers of a lead intelligence platform, announced artificial intelligence-driven, self-reported attribution capabilities to help companies get visibility into the impact brand, word of mouth, social media, and other marketing efforts have had on lead generation.

CallRail's introduction of AI-powered self-reported attribution offers access to greater insights about the buyer's journey and the influence of indirect marketing channels. Businesses can now leverage conversational AI to listen, understand, and report on when customers share crucial information about the upper funnel factors and stimuli that prompted their engagements or purchase decisions. They can also merge digital attribution with self-reported attribution, enriching reporting capabilities by source.