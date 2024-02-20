CallRail Labs Unveils AI-Powered Self-Reported Attribution
CallRail, providers of a lead intelligence platform, announced artificial intelligence-driven, self-reported attribution capabilities to help companies get visibility into the impact brand, word of mouth, social media, and other marketing efforts have had on lead generation.
CallRail's introduction of AI-powered self-reported attribution offers access to greater insights about the buyer's journey and the influence of indirect marketing channels. Businesses can now leverage conversational AI to listen, understand, and report on when customers share crucial information about the upper funnel factors and stimuli that prompted their engagements or purchase decisions. They can also merge digital attribution with self-reported attribution, enriching reporting capabilities by source.
"As AI continues to revolutionize industries, it has empowered us to unlock new frontiers in understanding and optimizing the buyer's journey," said Emily Popson, senior director of growth marketing at CallRail, in a statement. "Until now, it's been notoriously challenging to measure the influence of brand marketing, word of mouth, or dark social. That data was hidden in conversations. By bridging the gap between traditional attribution methods and AI-driven insights, self-reported attribution empowers marketers to make even more informed decisions and confidently navigate the complexities of today's marketing landscape."