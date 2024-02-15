AdLib Integrates with Infillion

AdLib, an advertising software company, has integrated with Infillion's products, including the MediaMath DSP, giving users access to connected TV and mobile inventories and greater opportunities to engage diverse audiences across the digital landscape.

The news follows Infillion's acquisition of MediaMath earlier this year.

"The acquisition of MediaMath's assets and IP was not just about acquiring a DSP; it was a strategic move to bring unprecedented scale and reach to our advanced media buying platform, award-winning creative, and first-party proprietary targeting," said Rob Emrich, founder and executive chair of Infillion, in a statement. "This acquisition allows us to extend our innovative solutions beyond our traditional offerings. AdLib's integration with the new MediaMath and the Infillion platform will be a game changer for the mid-market agencies looking to compete with the larger players."

Regaining access to MediaMath's data management products empowers AdLib's clients with advanced first-party audience segmentation capabilities for precise and targeted marketing strategies tailored to the unique preferences of their customers.