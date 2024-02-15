Ordergroove Partners with Commercetools

Ordergroove, a provider of subscription solutions for retailers and direct-to-consumer companies, has partnered and integrated with commercetools to help customers unlock recurring revenue.

The integration brings together Ordergroove's subscription technology and commercetools' commerce infrastructure while taking advantage of Ordergroove's flexible platform and scalable architecture.

Ordergroove's flexible platform enables commercetools customers to access a wide range of subscription experiences, including single product subscriptions, bundles, boxes, and clubs. The integration also brings about insights into subscriber behavior and preferences with Ordergroove's advanced analytics. commercetools users can harness data-driven intelligence to optimize subscription offerings and marketing strategies.