Ordergroove Partners with Commercetools
Ordergroove, a provider of subscription solutions for retailers and direct-to-consumer companies, has partnered and integrated with commercetools to help customers unlock recurring revenue.
The integration brings together Ordergroove's subscription technology and commercetools' commerce infrastructure while taking advantage of Ordergroove's flexible platform and scalable architecture.
Ordergroove's flexible platform enables commercetools customers to access a wide range of subscription experiences, including single product subscriptions, bundles, boxes, and clubs. The integration also brings about insights into subscriber behavior and preferences with Ordergroove's advanced analytics. commercetools users can harness data-driven intelligence to optimize subscription offerings and marketing strategies.
"We are thrilled to partner with Ordergroove, a leading subscription platform, now available for commercetools customers," said Christopher Holley, global director of technology partnerships at commercetools, in a statement. "Ordergroove's commitment to creating dynamic, scalable, and customer-centric solutions aligns seamlessly with our vision for composable commerce. By certifying Ordergroove’s subscription solution, we believe our customers are now empowered to experience a transformative impact, elevating their ability to drive recurring revenue and provide unparalleled subscription experiences."
"We are honored that commercetools has certified Ordergroove as its first and only subscription platform,” said Greg Alvo, CEO of Ordergroove, in a statement. "As the market leader and preeminent subscription platform for commercetools, we are uniquely positioned to help the world’s leading brands and retailers drive recurring revenue, deepen customer relationships, and future-proof their business by staying at the forefront of eCommerce innovation."