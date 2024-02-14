Vericast Launches NXTDRIVE

Vericast today released its NXTDRIVE customer data marketing platform for retail marketers nationwide.

NXTDRIVE combines first-party data management and marketing activation from a single partner and solution for precise targeting and media delivery across print and digital channels. It harnesses machine learning and Vericast data and technologies to unify, clean and enrich first-party data.

"NXTDRIVE empowers marketers by taking the guess work and complexity out of managing and acting on first-party customer data to drive more performance-based marketing," said Marc Mathies, senior vice president of NXTDRIVE at Vericast, in a statement. "NXTDRIVE propels conversion, acquisition, and customer loyalty while respecting consumer privacy and adapting to industry challenges."

Central to NXTDRIVE is its cloud-native data engine that unifies, enriches, and manages first-party data in a privacy-first, compliant manner. The engine processes clients' unified customer profile dataset, customer transaction data, business location data, product information, and other available datasets along with collected campaign response data to produce propensity and response models tailored for their specific customer base and products.

NXTDRIVE leverages Vericast's Consumer Graph data to enrich first-party data with curated demographics, in-market interest, psychographic signals, and more. The Consumer Graph uses billions of online and offline intent and location signals from more than 130 million households to uncover new opportunities.

Machine learning enables both predictive and prescriptive insights using advanced algorithms. The platform presents dynamic segmentation of the client's customer base to help marketers gain deeper insights into customer cohorts based on past purchases, geo-demographics, recency, frequency, and monetization value, lifestyle, interests, preferences, conversion propensity, next-best product, and other signals.

NXTDRIVE delivers closed-loop measurement and reporting that informs advertising campaigns. The platform creates a continuous learning and improvement cycle for stronger marketing performance and outcomes.

NXTDRIVE's interactive dashboard leverages business intelligence tools to visualize customer data, insights, and behaviors. It also informs the health and quality of data.