Salesloft Acquires Drift
Salesloft, provider of the Revenue Orchestration Platform, has acquired Drift, a buyer experience and conversational artificial intelligence company, for an undisclosed amount.
The combination of Salesloft and Drift allows companies to orchestrate personalized, omnichannel buyer journeys powered by AI. Salesloft and Drift will allow sellers to engage earlier, throughout the buyer journey, and across channels with tailored messages for personalized buying experiences.
"This acquisition will fundamentally change how B2B buyers and sellers engage, but also how sales and marketing teams come together to drive pipeline efficiency and revenue outcomes," said David Obrand, CEO of Salesloft, in a statement. "We are both focused on continued innovation, and together, our customers will experience improved consistency and repeatability throughout the entire buying journey all while allowing them to focus on what only they can do: guiding buyers, forming relationships, and establishing trust."
"Drift was founded to address an emerging market need for better B2B buyer experiences. Since then, buyer expectations have continued to grow, and AI has changed how we work and interact with each other," said Scott Ernst, CEO of Drift, in a statement. "Salesloft shares our vision for the future of go-to-market, and together we will accelerate our ability to transform the entire customer experience."
