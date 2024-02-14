Salesloft Acquires Drift

Salesloft, provider of the Revenue Orchestration Platform, has acquired Drift, a buyer experience and conversational artificial intelligence company, for an undisclosed amount.

The combination of Salesloft and Drift allows companies to orchestrate personalized, omnichannel buyer journeys powered by AI. Salesloft and Drift will allow sellers to engage earlier, throughout the buyer journey, and across channels with tailored messages for personalized buying experiences.