Clinch Extends Flight Control for Advertising Reach and Personalization Across Audio Channels

Clinch, a provider of dynamic ad serving and personalization, has extended its Flight Control workflow automation and omnichannel creative personalization capabilities to audio channels.

This development empowers advertisers to serve campaigns across multiple audio publishers and platforms through a single campaign setup and ad tag designed to auto-render assets that match each publisher's requirements.

Advertisers leveraging Clinch's Flight Control can now connect with audiences across streaming services, podcasts, and smart speakers . The platform offers diverse creative conditioning options, including weather, dayparting, location, sports/events, and audience segmentation.

"Creative is a massive contributor to campaign performance, and as trends start to shift to audio-based consumption, advertisers need to modify their approach to effectively speak to their audience across these channels. Integrating audio capabilities into Flight Control simplifies the process for advertisers to achieve their goals across all channels, enhancing campaign performance and reach," said Oz Etzioni, CEO of Clinch, in a statement.

Clinch's audio tags are certified for serving direct and programmatic campaigns, with media partners and platforms including iHeartMedia, The Trade Desk, DV360, Yahoo, Xandr, Adswizz, nglmitú, Videoamp, and more. The platform offers users two flexible options: bringing their audio assets or using generative AI voice production. An integrated audio player and intelligent preview functionality within the platform allow users to preview audio campaign features .

Flight Control's robust reporting dashboard empowers users with real-time insights into audio campaign performance. Users can holistically view their entire campaign's footprint and conduct in-depth analyses, including extending attribution.