Brevo Launches CDP, Enhanced AI Features, and Mobile Push Notifications

Brevo today launched Brevo Customer Data Platform (CDP) and mobile push following the recent acquisitions of WonderPush and Octolis and new artificial intelligence functions.

Brevo CDP unifies and manages customer data across the whole tech stack, empowering teams to turn audience reports and calculated scores into actionable insights. It is supported by more than 300 pre-built integrations.

Brevo has also expanded its AI capabilities that leverage customer data from the Brevo CDP Platform to automate crafting email content and determining the right time to send messages to customers. The new AI capabilities include the following:

Email Content Generator;

Best Time Email Delivery within a 24-hour window based on recipient behavior and historical engagement to reach audiences when they are most receptive.

The ability to adapt the tone of voice depending on the situation and adapt short notes or bullet points into well-formulated messages.

Live Chat Summary.

Bolstering Brevo's web push capability, Brevo's enterprise customers can now send short messages via mobile push notifications to convey important information, such as new sales or abandoned cart reminders, promptly.