Wildfire Systems Launches RevenueEngine Chrome Browser Extension

Wildfire Systems, providers of a financial technology platform that powers white-label loyalty programs, today launched a RevenueEngine browser extension for Google's Chrome browser to help content creators leverage generative artificial intelligence to develop and monetize content that recommends, reviews, or compares products and brands.

RevenueEngine helps companies monetize e-commerce transactions driven by AI-generated brand and product recommendations within applications, plugins, and products. It provides the AI infrastructure for monetization that can be used for developing large language models (LLMs) or building products or content on top of them. RevenueEngine also provides immediate access to approximately 60,000 global affiliate partnerships via Wildfire's platform.

The RevenueEngine Chrome browser extension also helps developers automatically create tracked links to relevant merchant websites, all in one place. It can be used to create articles and automatically insert affiliate e-commerce links into that content, such as ranked, best of, or compare and contrast product posts, as well as AI-generated hero images.