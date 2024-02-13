Glassbox Launches Voice of the Silent Solution
Glassbox, a provider of digital experience intelligence for web and mobile applications, today launched its Voice of the Silent (VoS) solution, expanding the data collected by traditional VoC programs, which capture feedback from an average of only 4 percent of customers.
Glassbox's VoS solution uses artificial intelligence to correlate customer feedback with digital experience data across 100 percent of customers. It also identifies users with similar experiences and groups them together. This ensures feedback scores represent not just the customers who provided feedback but also all customers with that same experience.
"The current model for gathering and analyzing customer feedback is limited, broken even," said Glassbox Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer Yaron Gueta, in a statement. "Our Voice of the Silent solution addresses this challenge by delivering practical insights that reflect the collective experience of all customers, ensuring that no voice goes unheard. By intelligently leveraging a small sample of customer feedback, the VoS product's AI algorithms empower businesses to make data-driven decisions and enhance customer experiences with a fraction of the feedback traditionally required."