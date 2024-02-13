Glassbox Launches Voice of the Silent Solution

Glassbox, a provider of digital experience intelligence for web and mobile applications, today launched its Voice of the Silent (VoS) solution, expanding the data collected by traditional VoC programs, which capture feedback from an average of only 4 percent of customers.

Glassbox's VoS solution uses artificial intelligence to correlate customer feedback with digital experience data across 100 percent of customers. It also identifies users with similar experiences and groups them together. This ensures feedback scores represent not just the customers who provided feedback but also all customers with that same experience.