Amplitude Extends Platform with Session Replay

Amplitude has expanded its Digital Analytics Platform to include Session Replay, new experimentation capabilities, and simplified event tagging.

With Session Replay, Amplitude now combines qualitative and quantitative data to help companies understand the reasons behind user behavior. New Experiment capabilities help teams build more personalized websites and campaigns. Visual tag editor lowers the barrier to entry for companies getting started with data collection and instrumentation. Alongside redesigned pricing options to meet the needs of organizations of all sizes, these new capabilities help companies see everything their customers do, understand what drives growth, and build better products, all in one platform.

The new features of Amplitude's platform include the following:

Session Replay, which helps companies visualize the user journey through the product, showing what customers like and where they get stuck. Integrated with Amplitude Analytics, organizations gain access to both qualitative and quantitative insights to fix issues, drive conversions, and ultimately, improve the customer experience.

Experiment for web, allowing users to test multiple landing pages to optimize web and campaign performance. Paired with Amplitude Analytics, teams gain a holistic understanding of what impacts customer behavior and how to deliver experiences that drive growth.

Visual tag editor, which automates the data collection and instrumentation process to help teams track website or app activity.