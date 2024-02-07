SailPoint Introduces Identity Security Cloud Standard Suite and Customer Success Portfolio Packages

SailPoint Technologies, a provider of identity security solutions, has introduced a Standard Suite for its Identity Security Cloud and three packages for its Customer Success Portfolio.

SailPoint is extending the SailPoint Identity Security Cloud with a new Standard suite, which addresses the needs of companies at the outset of their identity security journey, with a select set of core capabilities that centralize identity-related data .

"Identity security is all about the long game and should be approached both from a near-term business need and an aspirational one: Where will the business be in two to four years? No matter the answer to that question, the identity security solution you choose is critical to your company's security over time," said Matt Mills, president of SailPoint, in a statement. "With SailPoint Identity Security Cloud, we've built the playbook for companies to grow their identity security program alongside their business, arming them with solutions that address their current, and perhaps most importantly, their future identity security needs."

SailPoint Identity Security Cloud is built on SailPoint Atlas, a unified multitenant security-as-a-service platform, and includes SailPoint Atlas common services. It is designed to meet customer needs at every step of their identity security journey with each suite building on the previous, giving customers more advanced options as their identity landscape grows in size, scale, and complexity. Each suite includes four key product modules: access modeling, lifecycle management, compliance management, and analytics.

The below summarizes each of the suites offered within SailPoint Identity Security Cloud:

Standard suite: SailPoint Identity Security Standard is tailored for companies with a less complex identity landscape and who are typically early in their identity security journey. It provides the tools to build a centralized identity security experience, streamline processes, and increase visibility into the access of critical applications to meet regulatory compliance. This offering also includes an optional services package to set the baseline for deployment.

Business suite: SailPoint Identity Security Cloud Business enables organizations to automate tasks, analyzing vast amounts of identity data to dynamically assist in determining the proper level of access, with real-time decision support.

Business Plus suite: SailPoint Identity Security Cloud Business Plus builds on the Business suite to provide the solutions for extended access protection across all applications, data, and cloud resources. It integrates activity insights and automation into core identity security capabilities to help organizations discover, secure, and manage identities across an entire hybrid infrastructure.

For key identity security uses cases, additional SailPoint products are available to add on to the SailPoint Identity Security Cloud suites: Data Access Security, Non-Employee Risk Management, Access Risk Management, Password Management, Cloud Infrastructure and Entitlement Management, and Secure Data Share.

In tandem SailPoint also released three customer success packages to maximize customers' identity security investments, with varying levels of training, configuration support, adoption workshops, and ongoing program oversight, assessment and guidance: