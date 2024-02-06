RingCentral Launches RingCentral for Healthcare

RingCentral, a provider of cloud communications, video, webinar, hybrid event, and contact center solutions, has released RingCentral for Healthcare, with new electronic healthcare records integrations and generative artificial intelligence capabilities.

New integrations with electronic health record (EHR) providers, including industry titans Epic, Cerner, and AllScripts, are being powered by a new partnership with patient engagement software platform SpinSci.

RingCentral's Patient Assist feature maps all patient and healthcare provider interactions, providing cognitive insights that streamline the care process. For example, the system enables agents to know the patient's name, call reason, and key medical record aspects.

Key AI-powered capabilities of RingCentral for Healthcare include the following:

Automated Calling Experiences -- AI-enabled virtual agents automate common inquiries or gather information before transferring patients to an agent. For providers, auto-blended inbound/outbound queues handle fluctuating call volume, and auto-dialers handle high-volume programs, such as promos or surveys..

Data-Driven Insights for Healthcare Management -- Analysis of patient interactions offer insights into operational efficiencies and patient needs. With call monitoring and omnichannel analytics across patient touchpoints, managers can optimize Primary Care Network (PCN) performance.

Appointment Scheduling and Follow-up -- AI tools support scheduling, reminders, and follow-ups for appointments, streamlining the process and ensuring better patient compliance.