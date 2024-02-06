ZoomInfo Introduces ZoomInfo Copilot

ZoomInfo today introduced ZoomInfo Copilot, an artificial intelligence-powered solution that unifies company go-to-market (GTM) data, including first-party CRM data and ZoomInfo's data, and applies generative AI to sift through the noise and identify insights sellers want.

With ZoomInfo Copilot, salespeople get AI-guided recommendations about whom to contact, when to engage them, and even what to say across every channel.

ZoomInfo Copilot offers the following:

AI-guided prospecting -- ZoomInfo Copilot personalizes the seller's homepage with a prioritized list of target accounts, ranked by the most important recent sales triggers, like timely intent signals and executive scoops. These in-market accounts can be delivered right to the seller's inbox, app, or device.

Dynamic buying committees -- ZoomInfo Copilot's AI-powered quick filters surface the members of buying committees who are most likely to engage, which admins can curate and push out to their frontline sellers.

Generative AI-powered outreach -- ZoomInfo Copilot's Next Best Action feature uses AI to pull account insights and intent signals from ZoomInfo's sales intelligence and helps determine the seller's next move.

AI Email Assistant that takes the seller's objective and previous account context, and, using insights from ZoomInfo, generates an email draft.

Unified data -- ZoomInfo Copilot surfaces its insights from a unified layer that includes both customer opportunity data and ZoomInfo' real-time signals and data. The solution's bidirectional integrations with other tech platforms can also enhance insights and data quality.

Customization -- Sales leaders can tailor whom their reps target and engage. Admins can personalize their go-to-market by configuring target accounts, buying committees, intent topics, and workflows, all auto-generated by AI.