Audyence Launches Real-Time Demand Platform for Lead Generation

Audyence has launched its Real-Time Demand (RTD) Platform, a programmatic platform allowing marketers to purchase based on acquisition, not impressions or clicks.

Leveraging machine learning, Audyence RTD analyzes more than 17.5 billion firmographic, behavioral, and technographic data points to help companies execute demand generation campaigns. It allows advertisers to use deterministic data to holistically plan, purchase, track, and optimize cost-per-lead campaigns across all their publisher partners.