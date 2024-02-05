ChannelMix Launches Pacing Dashboard

ChannelMix, providers of a marketing revenue generation platform, today launched Pacing Dashboard for media mix modeling, tracking campaigns, and managing budgets.

Pacing Dashboard provides a real-time, insightful view into campaign progress against planned targets and timelines, aligning with the recommendations and goals outlined by the Marketing Impact Modeling dashboard.

Highlighted below are the primary features and benefits of the Pacing Dashboard:

Real-time data integration with various marketing sources;

Predictive pacing algorithms that anticipate campaign performance and spending trends; and

AI-powered plan types categorized into low spend, mid-range spend, and high spend. The AI model identifies the most cost-effective metric per goal in each group, defining optimal plans for budget allocation.