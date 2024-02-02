OpenX Launches Cookieless Deal Library

OpenX Technologies, a provider of omnichannel advertising supply-side platforms, has launched the Cookieless Deal Library, which allows advertisers to test and scale campaigns against the full universe of cookieless targeting options and activate in their demand-side platforms of choice.

OpenX's Cookieless Deal Library enables ad buyers to test new options, test multiple solutions, test them against each other, and set new benchmarks. This new solution will allow buyers to access more than 1,000 pre-built deal IDs from a full range of cookieless tactics, which will include the following:

Alternative Identifier Deals powered by Digiseg, ID5, and LiveRamp's RampID;

Attention Deals powered by Adelaide, Oracle Moat, and TVision;

Contextual Deals powered by 4D, Audigent's Contextual PMPs, Captify, Cross Pixel, Oracle Contextual Intelligence, Silverpush, and SQREEM Technologies;

ID-Free Audience Deals powered by Dstillery ID-free;

CTV Deals powered by Samba TV;

Privacy Sandbox Topics Deals powered by Google Chrome; and

Publisher First-Party Data Deals powered by Audigent's Smart PMPs.