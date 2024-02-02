OpenX Launches Cookieless Deal Library
OpenX Technologies, a provider of omnichannel advertising supply-side platforms, has launched the Cookieless Deal Library, which allows advertisers to test and scale campaigns against the full universe of cookieless targeting options and activate in their demand-side platforms of choice.
OpenX's Cookieless Deal Library enables ad buyers to test new options, test multiple solutions, test them against each other, and set new benchmarks. This new solution will allow buyers to access more than 1,000 pre-built deal IDs from a full range of cookieless tactics, which will include the following:
- Alternative Identifier Deals powered by Digiseg, ID5, and LiveRamp's RampID;
- Attention Deals powered by Adelaide, Oracle Moat, and TVision;
- Contextual Deals powered by 4D, Audigent's Contextual PMPs, Captify, Cross Pixel, Oracle Contextual Intelligence, Silverpush, and SQREEM Technologies;
- ID-Free Audience Deals powered by Dstillery ID-free;
- CTV Deals powered by Samba TV;
- Privacy Sandbox Topics Deals powered by Google Chrome; and
- Publisher First-Party Data Deals powered by Audigent's Smart PMPs.
"OpenX's status as a leader in innovation, our direct premium publisher integrations, and our attention to customer feedback makes it easy for buyers to test, learn, and act. With the Cookieless Deal Library, buyers can log in today, select from the universe of cookieless deal IDs, and start testing solutions now," said Matt Sattel, senior vice prsident of buyer development at OpenX, in a statement. "Platforms that are overly reliant on indirect traffic and/or that lack dynamic technology infrastructures will be at a significant disadvantage in a world without cookies. We're all going to need to test, learn, and pivot quickly in this new landscape."