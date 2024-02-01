Stravito Achieves ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certification for Information Security
Stravito, a business insights and market research firm, has been recertified for the updated ISO/IEC 27001 standard for information security.
Stravito has in place several procedures for data protection, including multifactor authentication, end-to-end data encryption, and complete siloing of each client's stored data.
"As an enterprise insights platform for some of the world's largest companies, trust is our currency and information security is foundational to our operations," said Stravito Founder and CEO Thor Olof Philogène in a statement. "It is imperative for Stravito to continuously stay at the forefront and have our internal security processes and plans validated through trusted, well-established frameworks. The renewed ISO certification, according to the updated 2022 standard, ensures everything we do is of the highest security standard and effective at protecting customer data and information.