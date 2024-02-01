Mindbreeze Partners with Ariza Content Solutions

Mindbreeze and Ariza Content Solutions have partnered to employ and enhance insights, search experiences, and content management.

Ariza employs solutions incorporating artificial intelligence-driven insight engines like Mindbreeze InSpire. Mindbreeze InSpire uses traditional search methods and sophisticated data analysis approaches to interpret business information and answer critical business questions.

"Intelligent and strategic partnerships have been a core part of Mindbreeze's success over the past 20 years. Allowing our customers to work with experts like Ariza Content Solutions provides them opportunities to use insight engines effectively and receive high-level insights from their knowledge bases," said Daniel Fallmann, founder and CEO of Mindbreeze, in a statement. "Ariza's proven success and specialization in all aspects of content management makes a perfect and exciting partnership for Mindbreeze."

"At Ariza, our clients count on us to provide end-to-end content solutions leveraging Ariza's deep knowledge of the publishing process and the technology that supports it. Through careful vetting of technology tools and platforms, Ariza is able to bring the right partners together with their respective tooling to create a complete vision," said Brian Trombley, Ariza managing partner fort commercial, in a statement.